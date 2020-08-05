Camden school year begins

Lele Bale walked her two children to St. Marys Elementary School on Tuesday morning with mixed feelings that had nothing to do with the emotions parents usually feel on the first day of school.
Bale said she struggled with the decision to send her children to school or opt for the virtual learning option offered by the Camden County school district because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m kinda scared,” she said. “I told them to keep their masks on the whole time except for when they are eating or drinking.”
As for the deciding factor in sending her children to school for the first time in more than five months, Bale had a simple answer.
“They were driving me crazy,” she said.
Heather Koester said she was a little apprehensive about sending her two children to school, but she felt comfortable with the options she was given by school administrators.
When schools shut down last spring, Koester said her mother watched her children and helped them with their classwork. But her children were ready to go back to school.
“They can’t wait to see their friends,” Koester said. “Life is a whole lot easier.”
Phoebe Floyd, public information officer for Camden County Schools, said about 2,400 of the more than 9,000 students enrolled in the district have opted for virtual learning. That has made it easier for social distancing in the classrooms, cafeterias and buses.
“It’s definitely noticeable there are not as many students in school,” she said.
Many more parents than normal also chose to drive their children to school, rather than let them take the school bus, making it easier to social distance, Floyd said.
Schools have added additional lunch periods and lunches are boxed instead of being served cafeteria style.
Students who are learning from home will use online platforms with teachers as points of contact for questions or help with assignments. Students learning from home who are eligible for free or reduced price lunches will still get meals. Floyd said pickup for a week’s supply of lunches are offered to virtual learners.
“Our schools have been working hard for this,” Floyd said. “You can tell kids are excited to be back in the classroom.”
Jacob Thompson said he had mixed feelings about letting his two children return to classes Tuesday.
“It’s a little scary,” he said. “Hopefully, it’s OK.”
The decision for in-class learning came down to what his children wanted, Thompson said.
“They miss interactions with other kids,” he said. “They are both excited to see their friends.”