America’s first designated Coast Guard Community is preparing for a celebration after its recertification is formalized this fall.
Rear Adm. Eric Jones, Coast Guard District 7 based in Miami, has agreed to be one of the speakers. He will also present a proclamation from Coast Guard Commandant, Adm. Karl Schultz.
The recertification process is designed to ensure the county is active in its support for Coast Guard units operating in the area. Camden County is home to a MSST unit formed after the 2001 terrorist attacks in New York, Washington and Pennsylvania.
Another unit serves at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay to escort the Ohio-class submarines to and from the base.
As part of the application, the different municipalities in the county are required to show their level of support through education programs, community support, community events, partnerships with local law enforcement and establishing different forms of public recognition.
The designation remains effective for five years before the renewal process begins again.
Sheila McNeill, director of The Camden Partnership, an organization created to support sea services in the region, said the package sent to the Coast Guard for recertification was “massive.”
“I am proud that this community continues to support the Coast Guard as well as our Navy and Marine Corps,” she said. “We will be planning an event worthy of this designation in the fall.”
Even without the certification, McNeill expressed confidence the sea services would have strong community support.
“We would be doing the same thing without this very distinguished designation, but having the designation is tangible evidence of the longstanding and enduring relationship that has already been forged and will continue to grow in the years ahead,” she said.
Anyone interested in supporting the ceremony this fall at a date to be announced is asked to email thecamdenpartnership.net.