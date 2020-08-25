Rumors are swirling about positive cases of COVID-19 in Camden County schools, one of the first districts in the state to reopen with in-person classes.
School officials, who are neither confirming or denying reports, say they’re merely following policy.
On Aug. 4, the first day of classes, many students were without masks, in part because they weren’t required.
Less than two weeks later, the school district announced everyone entering Camden County schools — students, teachers, visitors — were required to wear masks effective Aug. 17, prompting speculation.
School officials never provided an explanation for the change in its mask policy.
The county’s handling of the opening of the school year drew national attention last weekend with a story in the New York Times.
The school district has put a tight lid on anyone commenting about COVID-19, according to an email by Jon Miller, deputy superintendent of Camden schools, published in the Times report.
“Staff who test positive are not to notify any other staff members, parents of their students or any other person/entity that they may have exposed them,” according to Miller’s email sent Aug. 5, the day after schools opened.
Phoebe Floyd, the school district’s communications specialist, said the school district does not have a policy prohibiting staff “or anyone else” not to report if they have been exposed to COVID-19.
“Staff have been advised that they should report to their principal who will report to the district offices,” she said. “The purpose is to ensure coordination with the department of public health, which is responsible for contact tracing throughout the community, and to make sure that consistent and accurate information is provided to parents and staff.”
As for COVID-19, Floyd said health officials are the ones who will release information about Camden County schools, if any is deemed necessary.
“To protect student and staff medical privacy, and due to our continued partnership with the Georgia Department of Public Health with regard to our shared contact tracing protocol, we are not releasing COVID-19 information as it relates to students and staff,” Floyd said.
“If a student has been in direct contact at school with someone who has a confirmed positive COVID-19 test, the student’s family will be contacted by the department of public health with information regarding next steps.”