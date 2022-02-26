The fight over a special election to determine the fate of Spaceport Camden is not over.
Camden County Attorney John Meyer filed a Petition for Writ of Prohibition and Other Relief Thursday in Camden County Superior Court.
In the complaint, the county is contesting the decision by Probate Court Judge Robert Sweatt Jr. to issue an order sanctioning the petition calling for a referendum that would let Camden County voters decide whether to allow the purchase of land where launches would be held.
“Since the constitutional provision authorizes no such procedure here, Judge Sweatt lacked the authority and jurisdiction to issue such an order,” according to the petition. “The March 8 election is therefore illegal, the results will be a nullity, and in effect the county will have conducted a ‘straw vote,’ for which it lacks authority to expend public funds.”
The county is suffering and will continue to suffer injury, including monetary harm, as a result of the illegally called March 8 election, the complaint claims.
The county is asking for a “writ of prohibition” against Sweatt because he “lacked authority and jurisdiction to call for a referendum on the petition.”
“Judge Sweatt acted beyond his jurisdiction when he sanctioned the petition and called for the March 8 election in the Feb. 8 order,” according to the complaint.
The writ of prohibition against Sweatt prohibits him from exercising any further authority with respect to the petition.
The county is asking for a hearing to resolve the issue.
No date has been set.
Steve Weinkle, a longtime opponent of the spaceport, questioned why the county is trying to block the special election since county officials have publicly stated they believe a strong majority of county residents support a spaceport.
“Camden County officials must think they will lose badly,” Weinkle said. “It doesn’t make sense for a law citizens can’t protest. They’re saying we don’t have the right to protest.”
St. Marys City Councilman Jim Goodman is one of the people who filed a petition seeking a referendum election to repeal resolutions by Camden County commissioners authorizing the option contract to purchase the Union Carbide tract where launches would be held.
In a phone interview Friday, Goodman also questioned why commissioners are opposed to a referendum to decide whether to spend more money on the project if the public supports it as strongly as they claim.
More than $10.3 million has been spent to date.
Megan Desrosiers, president and CEO of the environmental group One Hundred Miles, said there is a clearly established process for citizens to challenge the decisions of elected officials.
“If they are so confident, let the voters vote,” she said. “They have earned the right to vote.”
Besides the concerns about possible launch mishaps, the contamination at the Union Carbide site and impacts to residents on Cumberland and Little Cumberland islands, there’s the question about how much more money will be spent to establish a spaceport and whether taxpayers will ever see a return on the investment.
“They will have to spend a lot more money to bring this to reality,” Desrosiers said. “Elected officials are trying to take away our right to vote.”