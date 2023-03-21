Camden County officials are still waiting for the state to file charges against those involved in the theft of $3.5 million from the Camden County Public Service Authority.
Those allegedly involved were arrested four years ago.
William Brunson, former PSA director, and three others were arrested in early 2019 for allegedly stealing more than $3.5 million from the Camden PSA over a 15-year period from 2002 until 2017.
Chuck Byerly, an investigator with the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, told The News in December that at the rate prosecutors are moving, he was worried the statute of limitations might expire before charges are filed.
Ben Casey, chairman of the county commission, noted Monday that William Brunson was convicted on federal charges for misappropriating employees’ federal payroll taxes in August 2020 in connection with the missing money but that the state Attorney General and Prosecuting Attorneys Council have yet to take the steps necessary to initiate prosecution for the actual theft.
According to the federal Bureau of Prisons, Brunson was released last month after serving his sentence on the federal charges.
Also charged in the theft were Mike Fender, his wife, Carolyn Fender, and Shawnta Jenkins.
The Fenders allegedly received more than $430,000 from the PSA for a school they owned. Jenkins was formerly the PSA’s assistant director.
Commissioners passed a resolution earlier this month calling for the Georgia Attorney General’s office to appoint a special prosecutor and convene a grand jury.
“All we’re trying to do is prompt the legal system to do something,” Casey said. “I don’t know if this proclamation is going to do anything … but there have been no state charges that have seen the light of day.”
Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Keith Higgins recused himself from the case because he represented Mike Fender when Higgins was in private practice.
Currently, the case is split between Waycross and Savannah districts with each assigned different aspects of the prosecution. Byerly asked for the special prosecutor and grand jury due to the difficulty of handling a prosecution of one case across multiple jurisdictions.
The AG’s office no longer has the authority to honor the request per a law that went into effect in July 2022.
“We do not have the authority to convene a special grand jury or appoint a special prosecutor,” said Kara Richardson, communications director for the AG’s office. “For any prosecution, the Prosecuting Attorneys Council has the authority to appoint a new prosecutor only after a district attorney has notified PAC of said conflict.”
The commission is expected to vote tonight on an amended resolution to direct its request to the PAC.
Representatives of the PAC did not return a request for comment from The News.
