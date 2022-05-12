The most nerve-racking scenarios for law enforcement officers happen when they are forced to draw their weapons in the line of duty.
They are often forced to make split-second decisions that could end with deadly consequences for everyone involved.
Law enforcement officials from Kingsland, St. Marys and Camden County met Wednesday in Kingsland for a joint training session in the use of force and de-escalation tactics.
Maj. Kevin Chaney, a Camden sheriff’s deputy who is currently serving as interim Kingsland police chief, said the training equipment is a useful tool to help sharpen the skills of his officers.
“We have to react,” he said. “We’re all in this fight together.”
Kingsland Police Cpl. B. Fishel, completing the first phase of the video training, said it is always helpful to train for situations when he might have to use his service weapon.
“You’re forced to think,” he said. “You can never have enough training.”
Inspector David King, the officer in charge of the training, said he has been in a situation where he had to draw his weapon in the line of duty, but luckily the situation did not result in the use of deadly force.
“Some of it is a gut decision,” he said. “If you’re trained properly, they will be instinctive.”
King said most police officers will be put in a situation where they have to draw their weapon by the time their careers end.
“It’s going to happen,” he said. “Obviously, we want to deescalate everything. You always go back to your training.”
Camden County Sheriff Jim Proctor said he is offering the mobile Apex Officer training system to any law enforcement agency in the region.
What participants learn is an active shooter situation can turn deadly in a split second with little warning. Contrary to what some might think, they don’t have time to shoot a suspect in the knee or gun hand. The program was funded with a grant of more than $94,000 from the Georgia Criminal Justice Coordinating Council.
“It provides us with an element of realism,” Proctor said. “Training with different agencies helps.”