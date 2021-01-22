The ongoing effort to establish a spaceport in Camden County may be finally paying dividends.
The county has been named a finalist by an unnamed space industry-related company for what is being called “Project Osprey.”
The company is looking for a headquarters site, where manufacturing, operations and future launches would be held.
The company’s decision to locate in Camden County likely depends on the outcome of the ongoing environmental assessment by the Federal Aviation Administration, which is expected to be announced in March.
If the company chooses Camden County, it would bring more than $40 million in capital investment and create more than 200 jobs with an average starting salary between $80,000 and $100,000.
The county’s pursuit of a spaceport at the end of Harriets Bluff Road, about 10 miles east of Interstate 95, has been a long, complicated process that was made even longer when the county amended its application to launch smaller rockets last year.
If the county is successful in establishing a spaceport and finding a launch provider, it would help meet the state’s goal of becoming a technology hub on the East Coast.
Steve Howard, Camden County administrator and Spaceport Camden project lead, said the project would have a significant impact throughout the region and beyond.
“We are very excited about this potential development,” Howard said. “This is a wonderful opportunity for both Camden County and Spaceport Camden. The many economic and educational opportunities that this company would bring will be extremely advantageous not only to Camden County, but to the state as a whole.”