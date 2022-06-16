Camden County Administrator Steve Howard is looking for a new job.
Howard, Camden’s top appointed official since 2007, was a finalist for the Seminole County manager’s job last week and is one of six finalists for the Collier County position.
Howard, in a phone interview Wednesday, said he was asked to apply for the Seminole County job, where he worked as director of administrative services before he was hired in Camden County.
He said he was “humbled” to be considered a finalist for the Collier County job. The county has nearly 4,000 employees and a $2 billion budget, he said.
“These are large governments,” he said. “These opportunities may never come again. I’m grateful for the opportunity.”
The Florida native still has family living there, which is another consideration, he said.
In his resume, Howard lists highlights of his accomplishments, including overseeing a strategic plan through 2037, obtaining over $100 million in state and federal grants, launching a business program that resulted in more than $8 million in savings and receiving 25 achievement awards from the National Association of Counties.
Other accomplishments include the 2022 Georgia County Excellence Award.
“In summary, I am a motivated professional who offers you a background of solid performance and accomplishments in implementing programs that promote quality and efficiency and responsible and responsive government,” he wrote. “As I am currently seeking new challenges in a county manager position, I would appreciate the opportunity to discuss Collier County’s needs and my potential contributions.”
Missing from the resume was any mention of his role as the person leading the effort to bring a spaceport to Camden County.
Howard said it wasn’t included in the resume because he didn’t think it was relevant to the jobs he was seeking.
“They’re not hiring me for a spaceport,” he said.
Howard said he discussed the spaceport effort during his interviews. He said his motivation to get a launch site license was one of the goals set in the county’s master plan and he did his job.
“To my knowledge, I’m the only county manager in the nation with a site launch license,” he said. “We love Camden County, but I’m always open to consider opportunities for personal growth.”