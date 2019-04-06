Camden man arrested on rape, molestation warrants
A Camden County man has been arrested in California on child molestation charges.
Local law enforcement officials were preparing to arrest Daniel Bailey Burton, 37, in October 2018 after he was indicted on rape, aggravated child molestation and child molestation charges.
Authorities said he fled the region to avoid prosecution.
Camden County Sheriff Jim Proctor requested assistance last month from the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force to locate the suspect.
He was arrested Wednesday in San Bernardino, Calif., and is awaiting extradition to Camden County.
— The Brunswick News