A Camden County jury convicted a Kingsland woman last week of involuntary manslaughter and aggravated battery in connection with the 2019 death of her 5-year-old son, said Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Keith Higgins.

Maria Miranda Alas, 29, stood trial Dec. 12-15 in Camden County Superior Court, during which time jurors determined she lied under oath concerning the circumstances surrounding the death of the boy. Alas will be sentenced at a later date.

