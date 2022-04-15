Camden juries find two men guilty of sexual offenses against minors
Separate juries in Camden County found two men guilty of sexual offenses against minors in Camden County Superior Court.
Lloyd H. Campbell, of St. Marys, was found guilty of one count of child molestation and one count of criminal attempt to commit aggravated child molestation.
The 60-year-old was observed attempting to perform a sexual act on a minor family member.
Campbell will be sentenced on April 28.
Michael W. Henry, of Yulee, Florida, was facing one count of child molestation but was found guilty of the lesser included offense of sexual battery on a minor. Henry was facing charges after he was accused of inappropriately touching a minor between July 2015 and July 2016. The acts were disclosed years later by the victim.
Superior Court Judge Robert Guy, who presided over both trials, sentenced Henry to five years in prison.
— The Brunswick News