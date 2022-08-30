All three counties in the Coastal tri-county area are now at medium risk levels for COVID-19 transmission.
Camden County remained a high risk community most of last week while the other two counties — Glynn and McIntosh — had dropped from high to medium risk.
The Georgia Department of Public Health determines risk levels using factors that include number of positive test results and hospitalizations.
Camden is not the only one in the eight-county Coastal Health District showing improvement. The others are as well.
Three of the other counties at high risk levels last week — Chatham, Liberty and Long — are now at medium risk.
Two of the counties at high risk last week — Bryan and Effingham — are now at low risk.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta recommends residents in medium risk counties stay up to date on COVID vaccines and to get tested if they develop symptoms. It recommends those at high risk of severe illness talk to their doctor about the need to wear a mask when in public around others and whether to take other precautions.
Residents in low risk counties are advised to stay current with COVID vaccine and to get tested if symptoms occur, according to the CDC.
Symptoms of BA.5, the variant reported to be showing up the most in COVID patients, can include runny nose, sore throat, fever for a day or two, headache, sinus congestion and a persistent productive cough.
The level ratings calculated by state public health officials do not take into account the results of self-administered COVID tests at home.
The latest transmission figures for the tri-county area are posted on the website of Southeast Georgia Health System each week on Wednesday afternoon.
Brantley County, which borders Glynn County, also is faring better, according to the state health department. The risk level has dropped from high last week to medium.
Wayne County, which also borders Glynn County, remains at a medium risk level.
Health officials warn against over-confidence during the pandemic.
“We still encourage everyone who is eligible for a booster shot to get one,” said Coastal Health District Spokeswoman Ginger Heidel last week. “The boosters are really important for restoring immunity that may have faded over time.
“While no vaccine can provide 100% protection, the boosters are very good at keeping you from getting seriously sick and dying from COVID. The vaccine is still free and widely available.”