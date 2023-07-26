A man who has practiced law in Camden County nearly 50 years is expressing his disappointment and exasperation about the number of alleged excessive force incidents with deputies and corrections officers.

The most recent one, announced Monday by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, involved a sergeant who allegedly shoved a handcuffed inmate into a cell door, knocking him unconscious.

Tags

More from this section

Industries donate to buy firefighting equipment

Industries donate to buy firefighting equipment

Glynn County’s fire chief isn’t wishing for another industrial fire event, but if it happens again, at least one important piece of firefighting equipment will not require outside aid to implement.

Farming is a growth industry in the South

Farming is a growth industry in the South

Rotary Club of St. Simons Island member Janice Lamattina, moderating a panel of local farmers at the club’s recent luncheon, asked Brandon Chomko about Grassroots Farm, where he raises, processes and sells hogs and chickens.

Recommended for you