An inmate has been charged with providing drugs that resulted in the overdose death of another Camden County jail inmate.
Joshua Swing, 35, of Woodbine has been charged in a federal indictment with distribution of a controlled substance resulting in death, said U.S. Attorney Bobby L. Christine.
The charges carry a possible penalty of up to life in prison. There is no parole in the federal prison system.
The investigation began on May 17 when an inmate, identified only as “J.D.,” was found unresponsive in his cell. He later died and an autopsy determined the cause of death of acute fentanyl toxicity, according to authorities.
The indictment alleges Swing provided the fentanyl to the inmate.
“Fentanyl is a deadly, highly unpredictable drug that increasingly fuels the nation’s opioid addiction,” Christine said. “It’s particularly disturbing to learn of this poison’s presence as contraband in a detention facility.”
The case is being investigated by the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office at the request of the Camden County Sheriff’s Office and is being prosecuted by federal assistant U.S. attorneys.
“The death of any person is a tragedy, but a death caused as a result of illegal narcotic distribution is even more terrible for the families of victims,” said Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk. “I was honored the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office was able to work with our law enforcement partners to bring this case forward and help in providing closure for the affected families.”