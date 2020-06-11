Camden County Commissioner Lannie Brant narrowly won the Republican nomination for the District 1 seat Tuesday.
Brant got 563 votes, or 51 percent, to defeat Tyler Murray, who received 545 votes, or 49 percent, with all precincts reporting.
The race for the Democratic nomination to face Brant in the Nov. 3 general election is headed for an Aug. 11 runoff election. Kevin Walker got 445 votes, or 49 percent and will face Monica McGowan, who got 362 votes, or 40 percent. The third candidate for the Democratic nomination for the District 1 commission seat, Walter Spencer, got 97 votes, or 10 percent.
The non-partisan Camden County Board of Education race was clinched by incumbent Jimmy Coffel with 531 votes, or 53 percent. He defeated Cheryl Ann Honeycutt, who got 479, votes or 47 percent.
All the other constitutional officers in Camden County were unopposed in Tuesday’s primary election and face no opponents in the November elections.