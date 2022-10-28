A group of citizens concerned about the high kill rate of nearly 40% of the animals at the Kingsland shelter managed by the Camden County Humane Society want more to be done to address the issue.
When they attended a board meeting in October, Humane Society officials told them to submit questions in writing and they would respond in a timely manner.
In some instances, the responses were so vague they almost seemed evasive, said Terri Walden, one of the concerned citizens asking questions.
For example, when asked the cost for a rabies vaccine, the response from the board was the vaccinations are done by veterinarians.
“They would be able to provide information concerning their fees,” according to the board’s response.
When asked about the cost to euthanize a dog or cat and to give an example by weight, the response was, “this operational cost is not calculated or maintained on a per animal basis.” No explanation was furnished about how the cost is calculated.
Walden said the board could have used the estimate by the American Humane Society. It’s estimated to cost an average of $1.38 per cat and $2.29 per dog.
“They could have easily provided the numbers,” she said. “They chose not to answer the questions. It’s easier to kill animals than to keep them alive.”
The society has shown little interest in creating a public sterilization program similar to ones in neighboring counties operating no-kill shelters, she said. Logic would conclude “no reasonable person would anticipate that the Camden County domestic animal kill rate would decline and instead will increase,” she said.
“They do not provide a function other than euthanizing animals,” she said.
The organization said it doesn’t have a public sterilization program, even though it receives an annual grant of $7,000 from the Department of Agriculture.
“Please explain how the HSCC complies with the terms of this grant,” she said. “Also, please provide the names of the veterinarians who participate in and/or provide low-no cost pet sterilization services who are located in Camden County.”
Walden asked if the Camden Humane Society is interested in creating a low or no-cost animal sterilization program and asking the Camden County Commission to consider the proposal in January after the new board takes office.
“At present, your responses indicate that as the sole vendor and non-profit for Camden County citizens and animal control and therefore Camden’s primary animal advocate, you have not in the past nor in the future intend to pursue this type of service,” she said. “If this remains your position, please state so definitively or provide your willingness to engage in a collaborative effort to produce the afore- described proposal.”