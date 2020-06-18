To say this has been a weird year for high school seniors would be an understatement.
Most students across the nation missed their proms, senior trips, signing farewell messages in yearbooks, and the fond farewells from teachers and school administrators.
Camden County school officials are determined to bring one last memory for graduating seniors in the class of 2020 when the graduation ceremony is held on July 17 at Chris Gilman Stadium.
Graduates will be limited to four tickets to give out to those wanting to attend the ceremony in person and people will be encouraged to wear masks and social distance.
But everything else about the ceremony will be the same for the 560 graduates invited to the ceremony, said Phoebe Floyd, a spokeswoman for the Camden County school system.
She said it will not be challenging conducting a graduation ceremony weeks before the school year is scheduled to begin in early August.
“We have a huge team here, even in the summer,” she said.
Floyd said the graduation ceremony will be memorable because of the way the school year ended amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“No one wanted the school year to end the way it did,” she said.
School officials understand not everyone will feel comfortable attending a graduation ceremony in person, even though it is a landmark event in a young person’s life. Filming will be begin next week for an online graduation ceremony where each student will be filmed walking across the stage to receive his or her diploma.
All graduates, even those who plan to attend the July 17 ceremony, are encouraged to participate, Floyd said. The live graduation ceremony will be live streamed so those who can’t attend because of limited tickets will still be able to watch.
Floyd praised the graduating class for the resilience they have shown during difficult times.
“They did miss a lot of traditional milestones,” Floyd said. “They have been a remarkable graduating class.”