Camden County is filing a civil complaint asking for $20 million from two men who filed a civil lawsuit to block the purchase of land for a planned spaceport.
Camden County Attorney John Myers is asking for the $20 million security bond in case the appeals court issues an injunction blocking the purchase of a vacant industrial site owned by Union Carbide that would be used as the spaceport site.
The bond is needed to protect the rights of the county, he argued in his complaint, because the county could be injured if Union Carbide does not renew the option agreement to purchase the property. The county may also have to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars to keep the option agreement open while the injunction is in place.
“The potential outcomes in the event that plaintiffs prevail in the instant matter will either create a loss in the amount of $10,332,310 already spent by defendant or the payment of additional funds to keep the previously negotiated bargain in place,” Myers argued in his complaint. “Either outcome represents a significant financial burden to be borne by the constituent taxpayers of defendant Camden County.”
St. Marys City Councilman Jim Goodman, one of the two people who filed the civil complaint to block the purchase of the site, called the civil suit “pure intimidation.”
“This money has already been wasted by the commissioners,” Goodman said. “It can’t be recovered. It is ludicrous and absurd to argue that an injunction is going to cause Camden County to lose this money that has already been wasted.”
As for paying a security bond to the county, Goodman called it “totally ridiculous.”
“Camden County is apparently desperate and is doing everything in its power to avoid citizens being able to vote on continuing to spend money on the spaceport,” he said.
As for paying the county $20 million, Goodman had a tongue-in-cheek response for county officials.
“I’ll write you a check for $20 million because my credibility exceeds yours, without a doubt,” he said. “It’s not intimidating me. This will not get me to back off. Something’s got to give.”