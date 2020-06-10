Primary election results from Camden County were too early to call by press time Tuesday.
Incumbent Camden County Commissioner Lannie Brant trailed behind challenger Tyler Murray for the District 1 Republican nomination with a little more than four percent of the vote counted. Murray had 311 votes or 53 percent to Brant’s 274 votes or 47 percent.
The winner of the Republican nomination will face the Democratic nominee for the District 1 seat. Kevin Walker had an early lead in the three-candidate race for the Democratic nomination with 243 votes or 53 percent with more than three percent counted. Monica McGowan had 173 votes or 38 percent. Walter Spencer trailed for the Democratic nomination with 37 votes or nine percent.
In the non-partisan Camden County Board of Education race for the District 3 seat, incumbent Jimmy Coffel held a narrow lead with 358 votes or 51 percent with 15 percent of the vote counted over challenger Cheryl Ann Honeycutt, with 334 vote or 49 percent.