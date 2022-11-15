A second Camden County dive shop employee is awaiting sentencing after admitting to submitting more than $700,000 in false claims to the Department of Veterans Affairs for scuba lessons for military veterans’ education benefits.

John Spyker, training director at Diver’s Den in St. Marys, has pleaded guilty to charges of false, fictitious and fraudulent claims, said David H. Estes, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

