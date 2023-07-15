A deputy with the Camden County Sheriff’s Office has been indicted on multiple charges for using excessive force during an arrest.

Christine “Christi” Newman is accused of repeatedly striking a handcuffed women in the face before she was dragged by the hair and rammed head first into the bumper of her patrol car.

Tags

More from this section

Neighborhood near Pinova has mixed feelings about closure

Neighborhood near Pinova has mixed feelings about closure

Etta Brown has lived in the shadow of the Pinova plant her entire life. The industrial operation over the years provided for her family, shaped the skyline of her memories and until recently was a constant fixture in the city she loves.

Life coach helps people find positivity and purpose

Life coach helps people find positivity and purpose

Many times, the journey to healing oneself ends up in helping others find their own answers. That’s the case with Bob Meier, a St. Simons resident and the proprietor of Soul Arborist, which offers counseling and life coaching services to help people navigate through life’s challenges.

Recommended for you