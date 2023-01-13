A Camden County Sheriff’s Deputy accused of punching a detained woman in the head and attempting to cover up her actions in a use of force report was indicted Wednesday by a Camden County Grand Jury.

Deputy Christine Newman is now facing charges in Camden County Superior Court of aggravated assault, battery, making false statements and violation of oath of office.

