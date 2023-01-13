A Camden County Sheriff’s Deputy accused of punching a detained woman in the head and attempting to cover up her actions in a use of force report was indicted Wednesday by a Camden County Grand Jury.
Deputy Christine Newman is now facing charges in Camden County Superior Court of aggravated assault, battery, making false statements and violation of oath of office.
The charges stem from a January 2022 incident in which she is alleged to have punched a woman who was handcuffed with her hands behind her back during a traffic stop and slammed her head into the hood of a police cruiser.
Newman pulled over Charis Faria on Jan. 16, 2022, for running a stop sign when Newman allegedly assaulted Faria by “striking her in the head while Charis Faria’s hands were handcuffed behind her back,” the indictment says.
It also accuses Newman of using her vehicle as a weapon when she allegedly rammed Faria’s head into the vehicle bumper and push bar while Faria’s hands were handcuffed behind her back.
Newman is also accused of intentionally making a false statement on a use-of-force report by claiming that Faria had resisted arrest by “jerking deputy Newman’s arm in an attempt to break away from her,” the indictment says.
Newman has been terminated by the Camden County Sheriff’s Office.
She turned herself in Thursday to the Camden County Jail and posted $10,000 bond.
Immediately following the incident, Newman’s supervisors reviewed the video and suspended her for two days without pay and ordered her to seek immediate training on use of force. She was also placed on six months’ probation.
Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Keith Higgins said the conduct of police officers and deputies is a serious matter.
“I take allegations of public misconduct seriously, which is why the GBI was called into investigate these allegations,” Higgins said. “Upon review of the completed investigation, I determined that charges needed to be brought before a grand jury.”
The Camden County Chapter of the NAACP called for Newman’s arrest in August 2022 and shared police dashcam video of the incident. In the video a female deputy is seen throwing a punch while pulling a woman from a truck then struggling to subdue the woman on the ground with another deputy.
The suspect was eventually handcuffed with her hands behind the back. Once the female suspect is standing on her own and handcuffed, she begins walking toward the patrol vehicle when the female deputy is seen grabbing the suspect’s hair, punching her, then slamming the woman’s head into the bumper of the patrol vehicle.
Newman faces one aggravated assault charge, one battery charge, one making false statements charge, and three violation of oath of office charges.
Aggravated assault is a felony with a possible punishment of one to 20 years in prison. Simple battery is a misdemeanor with a possible punishment of up to 12 months in jail.
Making a false statement is a felony with a possible punishment of one to five years in prison. Violation of oath by public officer is a felony with a possible punishment of one to five years in prison.