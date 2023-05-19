A Camden County deputy and two detention officers were indicted Wednesday for their alleged roles in the beating of an inmate that was caught on camera in 2022.

Deputy Cpl. Ryan Biegel and two detention officers, Cpl. Mason Garrick and Braxton Massey, were indicted by a Camden County Grand Jury of battery, simple battery and two counts each of violation of their oaths of office as public officers.

