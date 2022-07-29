The Camden County Commission is suing Union Carbide over its decision last week to void a contract to sell a 4,000-acre tract of land for a planned spaceport.

The company’s decision was the result of a referendum in March where 72% of Camden County voters who showed up to the polls said they didn’t want the county to spend any more money on the spaceport project after more than $11 million had been spent on the project.

More from this section

Sunrise attraction at Gould's Inlet

Sunrise attraction at Gould's Inlet

The added parking at Gould’s Inlet has helped turn the once sparsely visited area into a destination for those wanting to watch the sunrise. In the winter, when the sun rises farther north, it’s a much better point to watch than beaches closer to the village where the sun comes up over trees…