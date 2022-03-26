A Camden County man who received COVID-19 small business assistance under false pretenses is facing a federal prison sentence.
Mack Devon Knight, 45, of Kingsland pled guilty to two counts of wire fraud, according to David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.
Knight claimed to be a pastor, mortician, restaurateur and tax preparer when applying for federal relief funds.
He is subject to a possible statutory sentence of up to 20 years in prison, substantial financial penalties and restitution. He also faces up to three years of supervised release after completion of any prison sentence.
There is no parole in the federal system.
“Congress provided emergency taxpayer funding through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Security (CARES) Act to help financially struggling small businesses during the pandemic,” Estes said.
“I have made fraud related to these funds a priority, and Mack Knight’s prosecution should once again make it clear that this office and our law enforcement partners will not tolerate those who would try to personally profit from this program by inventing businesses and submitting fake documents.”
In February and March 2021, Knight applied for Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDLs) from the Small Business Administration (SBA) on behalf of multiple Camden County businesses. The applications falsely claimed that Knight had a series of businesses that generated hundreds of thousands of dollars of gross revenue prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
When entering a guilty plea, Knight admitted the applications were fraudulent and to sending fictitious documents to the SBA, including a fake tax document and an altered bank record.
Knight received $149,900 from the SBA on behalf of a claimed tax business, a large portion of which he used to buy a Mercedes-Benz S-Class sedan. He is forfeiting the vehicle to the federal government.
“COVID-19 disaster relief loans were issued by the government to help businesses struggling to survive during a pandemic, not to use for personal pleasures like Knight used them for,” said Philip Wislar, Acting Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “The FBI is dedicated to holding accountable anyone who would abuse taxpayer dollars and divert them from citizens who desperately need them.”
To report a COVID-19-related fraud scheme or suspicious activity, contact the National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) by calling the NCDF Hotline at 1-866-720-5721 or via the NCDF Web Complaint Form at: justice.gov/disaster-fraud/ncdf-disaster-complaint-form.
Prosecuting Knight were assistant U.S. Attorneys Jonathan A. Porter and Patrick J. Schwedler.