Camden County's mandatory curfew will go into effect from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m., beginning tonight and lasting through April 6.
The curfew will not restrict county residents from going on essential travel to and from work, seeking medical care, visiting pharmacies or obtaining food or fuel.
Check points will be set up at every county exit off Interstate 95 to determine where motorists are headed.
Local residents will be allowed to pass to return to their homes.
Motorists headed to Florida will be asked to purchase their fuel, buy their food and get back on the interstate to head to their destinations.