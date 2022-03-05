Camden County commissioners held a special-called meeting Friday to appoint five members to a Camden County Spaceport Authority.
The unanimous vote to approve the new members was held after a public comment period where commissioners were accused of planning to circumvent a special election to determine the future of a planned spaceport.
The spaceport authority’s chairman is County Commission Chairman Gary Blount. Other members are County Commissioner Chuck Clark, retired Air Force Major Gen. Robert Dickman, retired NASA employee David Rainer and Chandra “CB” Yadav.
Steve Weinkle, a longtime critic of the planned spaceport, was granted speaking time to grill commissioners.
Wienkle asked several questions, which commissioners did not respond to during his presentation. He asked commissioners if their plan was to transfer authority from the county to the space authority to close the deal to purchase the launch site from Union Carbide.
Weinkle said the authority has no budget or bonding authority and expressed concerns the authority’s new board members will hold a meeting before the special election Tuesday to become the entity that closes on the deal to buy the Union Carbide site.
He argued Kennedy Space Center just increased its capacity to launch small rockets and predicted there will be no demand for launches in Camden County.
“There is no competitive interest,” he said. “You’re transferring the property to circumvent the vote.”
Stephen Scarlett, chief Superior Court judge of the Brunswick Judicial Circuit, rejected Camden County’s claim Friday that the Constitution does not allow a referendum to repeal the decision by the Board of Commissioners.
Citizens mounted a petition drive to force the county to schedule a special election to determine if a majority of county taxpayers support plans to establish a spaceport in Camden County.
During a hearing Thursday, a lawyer for the county argued the referendum process does not apply to decisions made by county commissioners, and it would set a precedent if the special election is allowed to proceed.
Citizens opposed to the proposed spaceport cited safety concerns and the more than $10.3 million spent with more to come if the county is allowed to proceed with the purchase. They asked for a special election to determine if there is enough public support for a spaceport in Camden County.
Scarlett granted a Certificate of Immediate Review to allow the county to appeal to the Georgia Appellate Court.
Paul Harris, one of the petitioners who sued to get the March 8 special election, claimed there are no spaceport success stories in the nation and questioned why Camden County would want to go down that path.
“Where is the example in the United States we aspire to?” he asked. “The fact is there is no success story. I think it’s important for voters to have a say in this project.”
Camden County officials contend a spaceport will benefit the economy and provide technical job opportunities to residents.