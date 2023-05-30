Army veteran Ned Atkinson said he saw his share of death during the three years he served as a machine gunner in Vietnam during the war.

Atkinson, who has been a pastor the past 40 years, was one of the featured speakers Monday at the Memorial Day ceremony at Oak Grove Cemetery in downtown St. Marys.

Veterans remembered during Wear Blue run

The names of about 30 who died in service were remembered on Memorial Day in the inaugural Wear Blue: Run to Remember 5-kilometer run and 1-mile walk on the St. Simons Island beach.