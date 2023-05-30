Army veteran Ned Atkinson said he saw his share of death during the three years he served as a machine gunner in Vietnam during the war.
Atkinson, who has been a pastor the past 40 years, was one of the featured speakers Monday at the Memorial Day ceremony at Oak Grove Cemetery in downtown St. Marys.
“I think this is the greatest day the military can have,” he said. “This is the greatest day a patriot can have.”
Atkinson explained the history of annual event to honor military members who sacrificed their lives in defense of the United States.It was always celebrated on May 30 until 1971 when Congress made it the last Monday of May.
Atkinson said veterans and their families understand the true meaning of Memorial Day, but he doubts most others do.
“Sometimes we forget the true meaning of Memorial Day,” he said. “All you military and the wives know what it is. We hope to bring back the true meaning of the day.”
He said the number of volleys fired during 21-gun salute is not an arbitrary number. The math 1+7+7+6 = 21 adds up.
The flag draped over the coffin of a fallen veteran is folded 13 times in honor of the 13 original colonies.
Atkinson said there are only two defining sources willing to die for you: Jesus Christ and American military service members.
“We need to rejoice and be glad for being true Americans,” he said.
Navy Capt. Christopher Bohner, commanding officer at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, was another speaker at the event which attracted more than 200 people.
“Memorial Day is a time of remembrance, a time to reflect on the immeasurable sacrifices made by our fallen heroes,” he said. “It is a day that brings us together as a nation, transcending our differences and reminding us of the shared values that unite us.”
Each fallen soldier had a unique story and a cherished life filled with dreams, hopes and aspirations, he said.
“They were our sons and daughters, our brothers and sisters, our friends and neighbors,” he said. “They came from all walks of life, from different corners of this vast land, yet they shares a common thread — the unwavering love for our country and an unyielding commitment to protect the ideals it represents.”
In their final moments, Bohner said those veterans faced the “ultimate test of courage” and displayed “unwavering resolve.”
“They stood tall in the face of danger, never hesitating to put their lives on the line for the sake of their comrades and the values they held dear,” he said. “They understood the gravity of their duty and willingly accepted the risks, knowing that the cause they fought for was greater than any one individual.”
Bohner said it is everyone’s duty to remember and honor those fallen heroes.
“We must honor their sacrifice by living lives of purpose, by upholding the principles for which they fought and by cherishing the freedoms they so valiantly defended.” he said. “Let us honor the fallen by working tirelessly to build a future worth of their sacrifice, a future where freedoms reigns, where compassion and understanding triumph over division, and where the pursuit of excellence knows no bounds.”