A longtime critic of a proposed spaceport in Camden County has challenged county administrator Steve Howard to a debate so the public can decide if it’s time to abandon the project.
Steve Weinkle, who lives less than 10 miles from the proposed launch site, extended the invitation to Howard as a way for the public to determine if the $8 million spent by the county has been a good investment of tax-dollars.
He’s already rented a meeting room for March 20 at the Camden County Recreation Center in Kingsland for an hourlong debate he’s scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.
“It would attract a huge crowd,” Weinkle said. “People want to know what the plans are.”
Howard, however, said he has no plans to accept the invitation, calling it a “publicity stunt.”
“Nobody goes to a debate where they are allowed to set up all the parameters,” he said. “This is a representative government. You don’t debate citizens.”
Weinkle said a public debate could sway public support of the project.
Camden County revised its application to the Federal Aviation Administration to launch smaller rockets, but Weinkle said he remains concerned. The last two small rocket launches ended in explosions, he said.
The notion that rockets could be safely sent into space through a narrow launch window from Camden County is “a figment in the consultant’s imagination,” Weinkle said.
“This is a bad deal for Camden County,” he said. “They have done the bare minimum fly-by-the-seat-of-your-pants for five years. It needs to be exposed.”
The project has been heavily scrutinized by federal, state and local officials. County commissioners remain convinced a spaceport will be a “catalyst project” that will create jobs and inspire area youth to pursue aerospace and other high-tech careers, he said.
If the project passes the remaining hurdles and a launch license is issued, Howard said it would become the first non-federal spaceport on the East Coast. It would enable commercial launches without having to work around the schedule of NASA and military rocket launches, which take priority.
“There is lots of support for this project,” he said. “Why should Camden County be held back?”
Weinkle said a spaceport discussion will still be held on March 20 with the hope Howard will change his mind and show up. Weinkle said he’d be willing to change the format from a debate. He’d be willing to provide a list of questions in advance of the meeting that Howard could answer for the audience.
“It will go on with or without him,” he said. “The fact they’re not showing up is a publicity stunt.”