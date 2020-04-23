A Camden County Sheriff’s Office Emergency 911 dispatcher was killed Saturday in a traffic accident on Interstate 95.
Rachel Hodge had just gotten off her work shift in Woodbine at 6 a.m. and was headed southbound on the interstate when her vehicle collided with a slow- moving tractor trailer in a construction zone.
Capt. Larry Bruce, a sheriff’s spokesman, said Hodge died instantly in the crash just before the Billyville Road overpass where the interstate had narrowed to one lane for construction.
Bruce said the paramedics, deputies and firefighters who arrived at the scene all knew Hodge. Counseling is being offered to first responders, coworkers and public safety officials struggling with the loss, Bruce said.
A private family service was held at Christ Church in St. Marys on Wednesday. An honor guard representative of all the different public safety organizations she communicated with was outside the church to pay their respects, Bruce said.
After the church service, Hodge’s body was taken to Graham for a family graveside service.