The battle over the future of Spaceport Camden may not be over.
The Supreme Court of Georgia ruling to uphold the results of Tuesday’s special election will prevent the Camden County Commission from closing on a property deal for the launch site of a planned spaceport, but that doesn’t mean the county's ability to pursue a launch provider is over.
According to the Federal Aviation Administration’s requirement to grant a launch site operator’s license, the county needs to do one of three things: own the 4,000-acre tract owned by Union Carbide, negotiate a lease agreement, or have a site access agreement.
“It might not be over,” said Steve Weinkle, one of the people who initiated the petition drive that led to the referendum giving voters the choice of supporting the spaceport or stopping commissioners from spending more money.
So far, the county has spent more than $10.4 million. More than $4.1 million was paid to a consultant, $3.1 million for land, $1.1 million for lobbying, $850,000 for promotions, $711,000 for legal expenses and $389,000 for other expenses.
Voters in Tuesday’s special election voted by nearly a three to one margin against the spaceport, making the county's pursuit to establish one much more challenging.
Megan Desrosiers, president and CEO of the environmental group One Hundred Miles, said the initiative to stop commissioners from closing on the property deal “shows what successful advocacy is all about.”
"While Camden County hasn't given up yet, it's clear that no matter what happens next, this has already been a monumental and groundbreaking effort: one built by the hundreds of volunteers who stuffed thousands of envelopes, gathered petition signatures, spoke at hearings, and educated their friends and neighbors—and ultimately, the thousands of Camden residents who showed up to vote,” she said.