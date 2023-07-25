Camden corrections sergeant arrested
Another Camden County corrections officer has been arrested and charged for allegedly injuring a handcuffed jail inmate during a July 3 incident.
Camden corrections sergeant arrested
Another Camden County corrections officer has been arrested and charged for allegedly injuring a handcuffed jail inmate during a July 3 incident.
Sgt. Joshua Beauchamp, 37, has been charged with aggravated assault, false statements and violation of public office. There have been at least five incidents of accused excessive force used by Camden deputies or corrections officers the past two years.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was asked to investigate the alleged use of force incident by the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office on July 12.
Beauchamp was escorting a handcuffed inmate to an isolation cell on July 3, when the two had a verbal exchange. Beauchamp is accused of shoving the inmate into a door, according to a GBI news release. The door opened, causing the inmate to hit his head, leaving him unconscious.
The inmate, who was not identified, was taken to a local hospital where he was treated and released. Beauchamp was booked at the Camden County jail.
— The Brunswick News
