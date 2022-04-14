Camden County commissioners are asking Union Carbide for more time to close a deal to purchase a tract that would be used as the launch site for a planned spaceport.
Commissioners met for an hour Tuesday in closed executive session to discuss what to do about an extension to close on the property deal that was set to expire Wednesday.
When they emerged from the session, they voted to contact Union Carbide to ask for more time. The intent is to convince Union Carbide that there is still a chance county officials will be allowed to close on the property deal to buy the 4,000-acre site.
County officials spent more than seven years and $11 million to get a launch site operator’s license from the Federal Aviation Administration. The license was granted with the condition that the property is purchased, leased or there is an agreement in place to allow launches from the site.
But county residents opposed to the spaceport mounted a petition drive that led to a referendum last month where 72% of voters told commissioners they could not spend any more taxpayer dollars to purchase the Union Carbide tract.
While the intent of the referendum by organizers was to kill the project, county commissioners are seeking other ways to establish a spaceport at the site through a private agreement with a launch provider.
During a public comment period after the vote, county resident Rick Manning expressed his displeasure with the decision by commissioners to continue to seek ways to establish a spaceport.
“When are you going to end this crazy dream?” he asked. “You still have all kinds of stuff to litigate. It’s not feasible.”
He told commissioners they were being manipulated by consultants and others who are giving them bad advice.
“You’re being played worse than Charlie Daniels’ fiddle,” he said.
Longtime spaceport critic Steve Weinkle speculated county commissioners are appealing their legal challenge of the March referendum to the Georgia Supreme Court in anticipation of a favorable ruling this summer.
“They still intend to purchase the property once the Supreme Court rules in their favor,” Weinkle said. “Union Carbide is not under a court order to comply with the decision of the special election.”