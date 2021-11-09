Camden County Sheriff Jim Proctor is threatening to sue county commissioners for their refusal to increase his budget for pay raises to retain staff.
But John Simpson, a county spokesman, said the sheriff’s claim that the commission is unwilling to discuss an increase in the budget to retain staff is “not correct.”
“Camden County already gave him a budget increase of $515,283 or 6% for 2022,” Simpson said. “Over the last 10 years, Camden has increased the budget of the sheriff’s office 45% providing near $3 million in additional funding.”
Proctor said law enforcement faces “unprecedented challenges” recruiting and retaining “the best and brightest men and women to patrol your streets, secure your courts and answer your calls for help.”
“The law is clear that the budget allotted to the Camden County Sheriff’s Office by the Camden County Commission must be sufficient to allow me to fulfill our duties as a law enforcement agency,” Proctor said. “The law is also clear that it is up to me and my management team to determine how best to use those funds.”
But Proctor’s argument did not sway the opinions of commissioners.
“This is 22% above your current annual payroll,” Commission Chairman Gary Blount said is a written response to the budget request.
The request for the pay raises would have resulted in a budget deficit of more than $957,000, Blount said.
“While we support your efforts, we cannot ethically approve these increases as it would place undue hardship on the citizens of Camden County, and would ultimately require a significant reduction of General Fund services, or an increase in property taxes,” Blount said.