Camden County Commission member Jim Goodman is working with a group to call for a special grand jury to investigate Spaceport Camden.
“I am working with some people who are doing that,” he said. “We are asking for a special grand jury.”
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Camden County Commission member Jim Goodman is working with a group to call for a special grand jury to investigate Spaceport Camden.
“I am working with some people who are doing that,” he said. “We are asking for a special grand jury.”
Goodman said a regular grand jury deals with a variety of crimes from murders and rape to robberies and assaults, and members don’t have the time to wade through the many open records documents surrounding the county’s attempt to buy a tract from Union Carbide for a launch site. Organizations such as One Hundred Miles and other individuals have also been denied open records requests regarding the spaceport.
“They can subpoena the records,” Goodman said of a special grand jury. “They can give it their undivided attention.”
There are so many documents that have been turned over that Goodman said it’s uncertain how long it will take to review them all.
Goodman said it was “disingenuous” for the county to turn in open records that aren’t organized in any way, and the records even include spam messages sent to the county.
“I’m not surprised,” Goodman said. “It’s part of the grand design.”
The county denied open records requests regarding the spaceport, saying the pending real estate deal records are exempt.
Steve Weinkle, a longtime spaceport opponent, helped organize a petition drive that led to the referendum vote where more than 70% of county voters said they didn’t want county commissioners to spend any more money on the spaceport. More than $12 million had already been spent at the time of the vote.
Weinkle said he supports the creation of a special grand jury, but cautioned it will likely cost a lot of money.
“They could need help from an assistant district attorney,” he said. “It’s increasingly grim to expect anything to happen without a lot of involvement.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
The July Fourth holiday is one of the busiest times of the year in the Golden Isles.
A recent donation to Glynn County Schools will ensure more students have access to hot meals this school year while raising awareness about the importance of student nutrition.
Glynn County Schools has been awarded more than $10,000 in Opportunity Grants provided through the Georgia Department of Education.
Local law enforcement agencies seized crack cocaine, ecstasy, fentanyl, marijuana and other drugs along with a stolen weapon last week after a chase and during a traffic stop.
Reports of gunfire have kept local police departments busy in 2023.
Brunswick Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Stephen Scarlett threw out a lawsuit Friday that alleged Brunswick Mayor Cosby Johnson violated former Brunswick Housing Authority Chairman William Kitts’s due process rights when Johnson removed Kitts from office in March.
History was my first love. In fact, it was my first college major. … Read moreThe historical rabbit hole