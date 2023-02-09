Camden County Commissioner Jim Goodman asked fellow commissioners to support a motion to release all records related to attempts to establish a spaceport in the wake of Tuesday’s Georgia Supreme Court ruling.

But commission chairman Ben Casey said the request was not an emergency and denied the request.

