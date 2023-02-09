Camden County Commissioner Jim Goodman asked fellow commissioners to support a motion to release all records related to attempts to establish a spaceport in the wake of Tuesday’s Georgia Supreme Court ruling.
But commission chairman Ben Casey said the request was not an emergency and denied the request.
On the agenda was an item to create a policy that establishes how and when items can be added to a meeting agenda. Casey said the intent was to ensure the public has proper notification on items for discussion at upcoming meetings.
He also wanted three of the five commissioners to approve any agenda item added the day of a meeting.
“All we’re doing is posting what the rules are,” he said.
During the public comment period, many speakers criticized Casey for trying to stifle conversation and debate at meetings.
Goodman was told he’d have to wait unit the next county commission meeting on Feb. 21 before his motion would be considered.
“This new rule is designed to keep me from making further motions,” Goodman said. “What’s commissioner Casey afraid of? We do not rise to the level of government people expect.”
Commissioner Trevor Readdick made the motion to change the decision to add agenda items to the five commissioners. The proposal they were asked to consider would give that authority to the commission chair, vice chair, county administrator and county attorney.
After more discussion, Readdick made the motion to table the motion to establish a written format for adding agenda items.