A Camden County mother was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in prison for the death of her baby son, who she left alone inside a vehicle on a hot June day last year, according to the office of Jackie Johnson, district attorney for the Brunswick Judicial Circuit.
On June 19, 2018, Odum left the 1-year-old baby inside the vehicle unattended as temperatures reached 90 degrees in the parking lot of the Quality Inn on Robert L. Edenfield Drive, according to Kingsland Police. Slade Edison Horne was declared dead by the time police responded to the call.
Odum, 29, entered a guilty plea to the charge of second degree murder on Nov. 14, 2018.
Brunswick Superior Court Judge Stephen D. Kelley sentenced Rhae Ellen Odum to serve 20 years in prison followed by 10 years probation. Upon release, Odum will not be allowed unsupervised contact with a minor.