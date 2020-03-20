Growing concerns about the spread of coronavirus are changing the way Camden County sheriff’s deputies respond to certain crimes.
The sheriff’s office is asking people to report crimes such as theft, lost tag or any action that does not request personal contact with a deputy to the non emergency number for E-911, 729-1442.
Deputies will continue to patrol the county and answer calls. If a deputy is called to a location, people may be asked to step outside as a way to maintain six feet of distance between the two as recommended by health officials.
People seeking copies of incident and crash reports are asked to call the main number at the sheriff’s office, 510-5100, to request the report, which will be forwarded via email or postal service.
All jail visitation is suspended until further notice. Lawyers, clergy and bonding agents will still be allowed to contact inmates, but only after being prescreened by medical staff.
Those who must conduct business at the sheriff’s office or jail will be greeted by employees using a speaker system at the main entrance, which is locked. In many instances, staff will be able to grant the request without a person making entry into the facility.
The steps are necessary because sheriff’s officials said law enforcement must prevail in order to keep the peace. Maintaining public health is a priority, especially with all the emotional stress and uncertainty in the nation.
Camden Sheriff Jim Proctor emphasized patience and civility during this time of uncertainty.
“I ask that everyone, citizens and visitors, treat each other with respect and kindness, and a positive attitude,” he said. “The citizens of Camden County have always been a caring community. I ask everyone to remain calm during the coming days or months.”