Camden County’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic mirrors what’s happening in the Golden Isles in many ways.
James Coughlin, the county’s Joint Economic Development Authority director, said he expected more businesses to struggle when the health crisis began forcing tough decisions on opening and closing.
But thanks to some unconventional changes in the way they are conducting business, while making sure customers feel safe, the results are encouraging, he said.
“We’re doing really, really well, which some people say is surprising,” he said. “I anticipated to be in worse shape than we are.”
Grocery stores and home improvement businesses are seeing customer activity “off the charts,” he said. In fact, the home improvement industry was caught off-guard by the demand for products during the pandemic, driving up prices.
“They didn’t expect an upturn in business during COVID-19,” he said.
The higher prices for building materials and supplies hasn’t slowed new home construction at developments such as Osprey Cove and Cumberland Harbour. And like in the Golden Isles, demand for real estate is unexpectedly high.
“Real estate is booming right now and has been for a while,” he said.
Camden County Chamber of Commerce officials are fielding a growing number of phone calls and messages from people living in high-density, high tax cities across the nation looking for a slower, safer lifestyle.
Auto dealerships are also reporting unexpectedly strong sales, he said.
All in all, Coughlin said the economic impact locally has not been as severe as he originally expected. He credits Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, which employs more than 9,000 sailors and civilian workers, for helping to stabilize Camden’s economy.
The business community also is credited for finding ways to survive in uncertain times.
“They have all been so accommodating to their customers,” he said. “I’m anxious to see this completely behind us, but for now, we’re good.”