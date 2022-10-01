Steve Howard could be returning to Florida after working the past 15 years as Camden County administrator.
Howard is the No. 1 choice for the county administrator job in Citrus County, Fla.
Now, it’s up to the Citrus County Commission and Howard to negotiate the terms of a contract. If that happens, Howard will return to the state where he grew up and got his start in municipal government.
Howard has been a candidate for other county administator/manager positions — all in Florida — in recent years. He has been open about his desire to return to Florida to be closer to family.
In a previous resume, Howard listed highlights of his accomplishments, including overseeing a strategic plan through 2037, obtaining over $100 million in state and federal grants, launching a business program that resulted in more than $8 million in savings, the 2022 Georgia County Excellence Award, and receiving 25 achievement awards from the National Association of Counties.
In a brief phone interview Wednesday, Howard acknowledged he was the top choice for the Citrus County administrator job, but he had other responsibilities he said needed his undivided attention with the threat of approaching Hurricane Ian.
“Right now I’m focused on Camden County, Ga., not Citrus County, Fla.,” he said. “That’s my focus right now.”