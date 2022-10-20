Steve Howard’s days are numbered as Camden County administrator.
Howard, who has held the top administrative job in Camden County since 2007, has accepted the county administrator’s job in Citrus County, Fla., a county on the Gulf Coast about an hour north of Clearwater and with a population in excess of 148,000.
In a phone interview Wednesday, Howard said he will start his new job full-time in late November but will attend the next Citrus County Commission meeting in Inverness on Oct. 29, the first scheduled meeting after two new commissioners are sworn in. The meeting is for planning for the upcoming year.
Howard was driving back to Camden County on Wednesday and said he hasn’t formally told his bosses he accepted the Citrus County job.
Howard has been applying for jobs in Florida the past year, saying he wants to be closer to family living in the Port Charlotte area. Florida is also where Howard got his start in county government.
The vote to hire him Tuesday was 5-0.
Howard’s immediate plans are to create a transition plan for the Camden County Commission until a replacement is hired.
“I will make Camden County a priority until I leave,” he said.
Howard was hired 15 years ago during a tumultuous period in Camden County. Former Sheriff Bill Smith was under fire for using jail inmates to illegally build a house on Cumberland Island with no building permit or permission from the National Park Service.
Smith was also criticized about his spending, inmate escapes and trustee program, where some inmates were paid $50 a week while they were in jail with seized drug money. He was voted out of office that year after serving 24 years.
County commissioners at the time were planning to hire the county finance director as county administrator until her history of multiple bad checks convictions became public.
After Howard was hired, he quickly became a stabilizing force in the county, earning the support of county commissioners for his planning and organizational skills and his ability to get grants for the county.
He was also responsible for getting the Federal Aviation Administration to grant a launch site operator’s license for a proposed spaceport in Camden County, despite many obstacles. The biggest issue was rockets would have to be launched over barrier islands with homes.
The only condition to the license being formally awarded is the county must close on the agreement with Union Carbide, owner of the 4,000-acre tract intended as the launch site.
That project is being litigated in the Georgia Supreme Court after voters approved a referendum earlier this year prohibiting the county from spending more money on the project. Opponents were concerned about the estimated $11 million spent to get the license, with no guarantees on how much more would have to be spent.
While Howard was criticized for his role as an advocate for the spaceport, he was following the directive from the county commission and succeeded when many thought a license would never be approved because of the obstacles.
Howard said he has mixed emotions about leaving the job he has held the past 15 years.
“I did what I set out to do,” he said. “I left Camden County a better place than I found it.”
Citrus County is a three-hour drive from Camden County, and one that Howard said he plans to return regularly.
“Camden County is an amazing place,” he said. “I’ll be back as a visitor.”