Law enforcement arrived in masse Friday evening to a 911 emergency call reporting that a child had been shot at C.B. Greer Elementary in suburban Glynn County, a call that turned out to be a bad prank, officials said.
Glynn County Schools police and other emergency responders were not amused and are diligently looking for the source of the call with the intention of charging the person or persons responsible to the fullest possible extent of the law, said Rod Ellis, of Glynn County Schools Police Chief.
“I’ve got my investigator on it right now,” Ellis said. “If we can establish probable cause on someone, you’re talking false public alarm, misuse of 911 and on and on.”
The Glynn-Brunswick 911 Center received a call at 6:20 p.m. reporting the shooting of a 9-year-old boy at C.B. Greer, 695 Harry Driggers Blvd., Ellis said. The caller relayed the information as if the incident were ongoing in real time, officials said. Glynn County Police and county fire department squads joined Ellis and several other county Schools Police units in descending on the campus, responding to the afterschool hours emergency in less than 5 minutes.
Police quickly determined the call to be a hoax, but police nevertheless made a sweep of all buildings at the school and at nearby Needwood Middle School.
Anyone with information pertaining to the investigation of this incident is asked to County Schools Police at 912-267-4100, extension 7111.