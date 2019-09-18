A customer care center in Brunswick plans to begin hiring 735 workers to support the increased demand during the upcoming holiday season.
Radial, Inc., plans to begin hiring later this month for entry-level jobs starting at $11 an hour, plus overtime, as needed. The call center is located at 3045 Scarlett St. in Brunswick.
The call center service provider jobs allow employees to dress casual and work in what is described as a “laid back atmosphere.”
“Seasonal workers receive comprehensive on-the-job training in a professional and fun atmosphere, working alongside a team that feels like family,” according to the Radial.com website. “Classroom and online training is available based on role, and employees and seasonal workers get regular opportunities to socialize with their co-workers and participate in team events, fundraisers and luncheons, all while learning about top retail brands. The Brunswick location also offers site-specific perks, such as a referral bonus program, fun events like cookouts and ice cream socials, awards and recognition programs, and peak season raffles and giveaways.”
Workers answer phones to get client information, process transactions and provide assistance to inquiries about products and services. Applicants must have a high school diploma or GED, be able to type at least 15 words a minute, sit an entire shift and have excellent verbal and written communication skills.
If hired, workers will use a computer system to track and gather information from customers, record customer interactions and refer unresolved issues to a designated call center department or supervisor for resolution.
The company is also hiring entry-level call center representatives at $11 an hour.
Candidates must be proficient in using email and Microsoft Word, be able to type 15 words a minute, be able to sit an entire shift and have a high school diploma or GED.
Seasonal workers will also have an opportunity for a career in retail though development opportunities such as mentoring and training. The jobs could also result in long-term employment.
There are job openings on all shifts for both positions. Go to radial.com and click on the “careers” link for more information or to apply for a job at the Brunswick call center.