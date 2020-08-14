Calhoun turns self in deadly crash, held without bond

Connie Natasha Calhoun turned herself in late Wednesday afternoon at the Glynn County Detention Center, a day after the Georgia State Patrol issued an arrest warrant charging her with vehicular homicide in the July 30 driving frenzy that ended in the death of a beloved local gardener.
Calhoun, 45, remained Thursday in the county jail, held without bond on the first degree felony charge. State patrol warrants issued Tuesday additionally charged the Glynn County resident with speeding, failure to maintain a lane, passing on the right shoulder, following too close, reckless driving and hit and run.
State troopers say Calhoun reached speeds of 105 mph while driving east on the F.J. Torras Causeway during rush hour traffic that morning, pulling onto the shoulder of the road to pass vehicles, sideswiping a vehicle and running over a speed limit sign. The reckless mile-long tumult ended tragically, troopers say, when Calhoun came back onto the roadway, lost control and slammed into the rear of a 1995 Chevrolet pickup truck driven by Joseph Wrice. The impact hurled Wrice’s truck down an embankment near the Back River Bridge and into a tree, killing him, troopers said.
Calhoun subsequently crashed down the embankment and into a palm tree, state troopers said. She was taken by ambulance to Southeast Georgia Health System “for minor injury complaints,” the report said.
The state patrol’s crash reconstruction team spent 10 days investigating the extended crash site before issuing the arrest warrants Tuesday morning. Calhoun was informed of the warrants and told she had until 5:45 p.m. that day turn herself in, State Patrol Sgt. 1st Class Chad Gray said.
Calhoun was booked into the county jail at 5:04 p.m. Wednesday, jail records show. Calhoun waited a day to turn herself in because she wanted to get her prescription medications in order, said her lawyer, Page Pate. Pate said Calhoun may have had a medical episode that preceded the deadly episode on the causeway. He said Calhoun has a history of diabetes and high blood pressure issues.
Page said he hopes to go before a Glynn County Magistrate judge as soon as possible to seek bond for Calhoun. Calhoun is not scheduled to appear in Magistrate Court on Friday, a court spokeswoman said. “I certainly think she’s a good candidate for it, given she has no criminal history and she’s not going to go anywhere,” Page said.
Wrice’s family also retained a lawyer this week, Roy Boyd. Boyd said earlier this week that wrongful death legal action may be taken on behalf of the family.