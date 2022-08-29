Two years after Caleb Schroeder took up cycling, the 15-year-old Idaho boy and his father completed a 3,400-mile ride from Seattle to St. Simons’ pier on Saturday.
They coasted under a finish line banner on their tandem bike with a small entourage of supporting riders to the cheers of dozens who held congratulatory signs.
It was not exactly a straight shot, as the map across the front of the pairs’ blue riding jerseys indicated.
After the finish, Caleb traced their route on a riding jersey with a map of their route. It included an overnight stop at home in the Idaho panhandle, across Wyoming and Nebraska then east across the Appalachians and through both Carolinas before diving south to Georgia and the finish through light rain along St. Simons Sound.
The long ride, called Caleb’s Quest, is just the latest of the teen who was born with hydrocephalus, which causes a build up of fluids on the brain and hampers development. Caleb nonetheless learned to walk and then run and continues to amaze his family and family friends.
Their goal was to foster awareness and to raise $50,000 for Autism Speaks and the Shriners Hospital for Children. By last week donors had given $20,000 through https://www.gofundme.com/f/calebs-quest.
With the ride completed, they’ll head home to Idaho where Kirk Schroeder teaches construction management at BYU-Idaho in Rexville.