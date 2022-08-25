300882591_409771951143239_1162439531168692676_n.jpg

Caleb Schroeder, left and his father Kirk, are riding across the country on a tandem bike. They are set to end their journey Saturday on St. Simons Island. 

 Provided photo

Feel sorry for Caleb Schroeder if you are so inclined, but do not expect this energetic teenaged dynamo to stick around for your pity.

Come Saturday on St. Simons Island, however, Caleb would most definitely appreciate your cheers. Riding in tandem with his dad Kirk Schroeder, the pair will pedal to the St. Simons Island Pier that afternoon to reach the Atlantic Ocean.

