For folks who love fine dining – even for breakfast and lunch – and the coziness of a bistro, Mallery Street Café is the answer.
Owner/chef Lance Williams has been at the helm since 2009, but the list of great spots with which he’s been associated reads like a who’s who of local restaurants.
“Crab Trap was my first job,” he said. “I worked for Gordy and Charlie, and ended up working there through 11 managers.”
Charlie (Williams) then took Williams to open Crabdaddys. He then worked on the original opening crew of Coconut Willie’s with the late Ricky Albright, followed by Spanky’s, CJs Pizza and finally, Chelsea and Latitude 31, which were owned by the same person.
Diners at Mallery Street Café find an array of breakfast and lunch dishes, and lunch is served until 2 p.m. each day, when the café closes. Breakfast classics like homemade pancakes and open-faced biscuits with sawmill gravy and steak and eggs are served to delighted customers, but there are some specialties that are consistently the favorite of diners.
“Our Eggs Benedict; I make the Hollandaise sauce every day from scratch,” he said. “Our omelets are pretty popular too.”
Those omelets come in a variety of incarnations, including The Viking – smoked salmon capers and onions – and The Coastal, which is full of shrimp, scallops and white cheddar cheese. If omelets aren’t your thing, the aforementioned Eggs Benedict also comes in several versions, including one with spinach and goat cheese (the Florentine), and another with crabmeat (the McIntosh).
The lunch menu is teeming with fresh sandwiches, seafood and salads, and a few classic dishes carried over from those Chelsea days, including Romano crusted chicken (Wednesdays), seafood crepes and chicken piccata. While all the salads are delicious, a favorite is the grilled asparagus salad, which is topped with goat cheese, sun-dried figs and Kahlua-toasted pecans.
The Mallery Street Café website describes the menu as “chef driven local cuisine.” True story. Williams has been cooking professionally locally since 1985.
Williams has one more trick up his sleeve. Sometime before the end of the year, Mallory Street Café will open for dinner in the evenings.
“I rented the place next to me to serve the Chelsea menu at night, “ said. “I’m going to build a big bar.”
Some of the permitting is already in place; it’s just a matter of time before the rest is secured and all systems are go.
“I already have the county liquor permit, and I’m waiting for the state; it shouldn’t be a problem,” he said.
It’s time to expand to dinner now that his kids are grown and leaving home. While they were young, he said, he wanted to be a dad, so he kept breakfast and lunch hours.
Of course, Williams couldn’t have had success without his team-building ability.
“The best thing I’m good at is building a great team,” he explained. “That’s the secret to every restaurant. It’s not just one guy. You have to build a great team to have a successful restaurant.”
And the No. 1 player on his team? His wife Brook, with whom he just celebrated 22 years of marriage on March 18.
“I couldn’t do it without her,” he said. “She’s my rock.”
Breakout:
Mallery Street Café is at 408 Mallery St., on St. Simons Island. It is open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on
Saturdays and Sundays.
Breakfast is served during business hours.
The telephone number is 912-634-7772.