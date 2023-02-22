The Civil Air Patrol’s senior squadron is resurrecting a program designed to encourage youths to consider a career in aviation while learning aerospace education, character development and leadership skills.

First Lt. Blake Cook, commander of the Golden Isles Cadet Squadron, said there has not been a Civil Air Patrol cadet program in the county for years.

