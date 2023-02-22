The Civil Air Patrol’s senior squadron is resurrecting a program designed to encourage youths to consider a career in aviation while learning aerospace education, character development and leadership skills.
First Lt. Blake Cook, commander of the Golden Isles Cadet Squadron, said there has not been a Civil Air Patrol cadet program in the county for years.
An official chartering ceremony is scheduled for 7 p.m. on March 7 at Life in Christ Church, 1224 Chapel Crossing Road, Brunswick.
Cook said he decided to see if there was an interest among area youth to participate in the program.
Cook said the youth squadron, which currently has 34 members, could get larger. A booth will be set up at the March 4 Aviation Career Day at the Brunswick Golden Isles Airport to recruit more youths ages 12 to 18 into the cadet program.
“The great thing is drawing youths interested in aviation careers,” Cook said. “It’s a great place to fuel that.”
There are perks to joining the cadet squadron that go beyond an opportunity to get free flights in airplanes and taking the controls for that first-hand perspective, he said.
Participants can strive to achieve certain benchmarks, including an important one awarded about two years into the program named the Mitchell Award. Those who earn the award can enlist in the Air Force with the rank of airman first class (E-3).
The highest recognition awarded to a participant in the cadet program, which was created in 1942, is the Carl Spaatz Award, given to less than 2,300 participants.
“My hope it’s something they aspire to,” Cook said of the award. “It would carry more weight if they decide to apply to the service academy.”