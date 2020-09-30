The sale of the final tract of Cabin Bluff site, the oldest hunting club in Georgia, has been completed.
The purchase of 3,217 acres by an unnamed buyer adds to the estimated 11,000 acres purchased by The Nature Conservancy for $12.75 million last year. The sale is subject to a conservation easement designed to protect woodlands and wildlife at the site forever.
Cabin Bluff, located near Woodbine, was among the nation’s first members-only sporting clubs when built in 1827. It was open to hunters, hosting small groups who stayed in rustic cabins on the grounds.
Cabin Bluff’s sale has earned the praise of Department of Defense officials who designated the site as one of seven Sentinel Landscapes established last year.
The sentinel landscapes are designated areas near high-value military installations or ranges with the goal of strengthening military readiness, bolstering agricultural and forestry productivity, conserving natural resources and increasing access to recreational opportunities.
There were plans to build an estimated 10,000 homes and one million square feet of commercial space at the site. Navy officials said permanently protecting Cabin Bluff from development will protect the nation’s ability to deploy submarines from nearby Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay.
The purchase will also help protect the base’s shoreline against erosion.