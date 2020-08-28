The purchase of the Cabin Bluff in Camden County last year did much more than protect the largest undeveloped tract of saltwater marsh, maritime forest and longleaf pine uplands in Coastal Georgia.
The Cabin Bluff sale, totaling more than 16,000 acres, has also attracted the attention of Department of Defense officials who have designated the site one of seven Sentinel Landscapes established in 2019.
The sentinel landscapes are designated areas near high-value military installations or ranges with the goal of strengthening military readiness, bolstering agricultural and forestry productivity, conserving natural resources and increasing access to recreational opportunities.
The 2020 Sentinel Landscapes Accomplishment Report, released this week, highlighted the Cabin Bluff purchase.
Last year, the program spent $141 million in Department of Defense funds, $223 million in U.S. Department of Agriculture funds, $169 million in state funds, $15 million in local funds and $80 million in private funds.
It has enabled the permanent protection of more than 467,000 acres of land and enrolled another 2.3 million acres of land in technical assistance programs.
According to the report, an estimated 10,000 homes and one million square feet of commercial space were planned at Cabin Bluff.
“Permanently protecting Cabin Bluff will prevent incompatible development that would have undermined the installation’s ability to deploy nuclear submarines into the Atlantic Ocean,” the report said.
The project also enables the base to increased resilience to climate change by ensuring the base has access to a healthy shoreline.
“Cabin Bluff encompasses tidal marshes that defend against erosion by absorbing storm surge, flooding and rising sea levels,” the report said.
The project reduces the likelihood that training restrictions triggered by the Endangered Species Act will make Kings Bay’s mission more difficult.
William Jordan Gillis, the assistant secretary of defense for sustainment, credited the program with helping to protect high-value military installations from conditions that could negatively impact their mission capabilities.
“As a result, the partnership allows DOD to cost-effectively enhance its ability to carry out critical testing and training activities in support of the national defense policy,” he said.
Other areas designated in the report are:
• The northern Everglades in Florida near Avon Park Air Force Range.
• Fort Huachuca, Ariz.
• Camp Ripley, Minn.
• Joint base Lewis-McChord, Wash.
• Naval Air Station Patuxent River-Atlantic test ranges.
• Eastern North Carolina near Fort Bragg, Camp Lejeune, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, Dare County Bombing Range and Marine Air Corps air stations Cherry Point and New River.